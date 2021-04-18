Rochester woman carjacked on Clifton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department said a Rochester woman was carjacked Saturday evening on Clifton Street at around 10:30 p.m.

Officers received a report of a vehicle that had been taken at gunpoint. The victim, 49, was stopped at the intersection of Clifton Street and Reynolds Street when she was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects had a gun.

The RPD said the victim was ordered out of her car and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made in connection to the crime. The investigation is continuing.