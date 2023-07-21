ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman is seeking justice after her mother was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in front of her own home.

61-year-old Evellin Santos was crossing the road from her house when a driver sped down Midland Avenue, striking her and throwing her about 100 feet. Her daughter, Ashley Valle is sharing her memory and bringing attention to the horrific incident.

Ashley Valle remembers her mother as a happy and energetic woman who loved life and her family. Without her, she says her family is distraught. Santos cared for her own mother, giving “gracia” to her and visiting often. Now that Santos is gone, she says she doesn’t eat or sleep. And Valle herself feels like she died with her mother, trying to pick herself up for her daughter.

“She was the one that kept everyone together. Very family oriented, everything about her was about family,” Valle said.

Two weeks ago, Valle says her mother was having construction done on the driveway. She says her mother was crossing the road from her house when a red SUV hit her.

Santos was taken to the hospital for her injuries, including bleeding to the brain, and Valle says she went into cardiac arrest twice before succumbing to her injuries.

According to Rochester police, they identified the striking vehicle and recovered it at a traffic stop on the July 4. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Marcheri Spencer, who was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving a death.

He was later released on his own recognizance during his arraignment. However, Valle wants justice for her mother.

“They’re doing it for fun. Like it’s a game of frogger. So then what? It’s not fun and it’s not a game. These are human lives,” she said.

She says this incident could have been prevented back in 2016 too. The residents of Midland Avenue actually petitioned for speed bumps because of it being in a school zone and constant speeding.

Valle says she and her mother were supposed to go on their first cruise to the Bahamas today as her gift to her. That’s one memory she and her mother will never get to make.