Rochester woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run on South Avenue

Posted: May 25, 2019 08:29 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 08:32 AM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers have made an arrest in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on May 20 that killed 60-year-old Tommy Jones of Rochester. 

The accident took place on South Avenue near Comfort Street in Rochester.  

Officers arrested 30-year-old Tiffany Rutledge of Rochester and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident that caused death to another. 

According to officers, Rutledge was driving a 2009 Kia Sedona on South Avenue when she struck Jones who was walking on a pedestrian crosswalk. Jones died shortly after arriving to Strong Memorial Hospital as a result of being hit. 

Rutledge will be arraigned Saturday morning. 

