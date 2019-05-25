Rochester woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run on South Avenue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers have made an arrest in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on May 20 that killed 60-year-old Tommy Jones of Rochester.

The accident took place on South Avenue near Comfort Street in Rochester.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Tiffany Rutledge of Rochester and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident that caused death to another.

According to officers, Rutledge was driving a 2009 Kia Sedona on South Avenue when she struck Jones who was walking on a pedestrian crosswalk. Jones died shortly after arriving to Strong Memorial Hospital as a result of being hit.

Rutledge will be arraigned Saturday morning.