Rochester woman arrested after stabbing near St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department have made an arrest Saturday night in regards to a stabbing that occurred earlier this evening.

Officials say around 7:45 p.m. RPD officers were dispatched to St. Paul Street for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 54-year-old male suffering from a laceration.

According to RPD the investigation revealed that the victim sustained the injury during a domestic incident.

The suspect was still on-scene, was taken into custody safely while the victim was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree.