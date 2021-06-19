Rochester woman arraigned for fatal crash involving ambulance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jamila Evans, the 19-year-old woman accused of causing a head-on crash that killed one person, was formally charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated on Saturday morning.

Evans was allegedly behind the wheel when her car crashed into an oncoming ambulance, killing a passenger early Thursday morning. Evans is facing about 2-7 years in state prison if convicted.

“It’s unfortunate that she was so young and this happened but it’s gonna be treated the same as any other case moving forward,” Assistant District Attorney Merrick Sadler said. “She was released under electronic home monitoring, she is also going to have conditions where she can’t drive a vehicle it’s a mandatory suspension under the law and she’s not to leave Monroe County and that’s what Judge Miller decided this morning.”