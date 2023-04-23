ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dresses, jewelry, and decorations were in full swing at the Rochester Wedding Bridal Show Sunday.

Organizers say there were a variety of vendors that offer everything you’d need to plan your big day including catering, photographers, and DJs.

The event was hosted by Rochester’s Wedding Magazine and was held at the “Arbor at the Port” — a venue location in Charlotte.

Organizers say events like these can help ease the stress of the wedding planning process. They add they are also a great way to meet other engaged couples and maybe make some friends.

I think it’s so important to meet your vendors, get to know your vendors. It’s so different when you get to experience it in person, kind of get a handle on things and see what their booth is about,” Sales Coordinator Maddy Parrinello said. ” You get to meet them personally because it’s all about connecting with your vendors. Connecting with your venue, your photographer, your DJ, all of that stuff is super important to make your day so special.”

The event was free to the public and all attendees went home with a gift bag full of information.