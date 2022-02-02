Rochester to tow snowbound vehicles on city streets ahead of forecasted storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In advance of another big snowfall event, the City of Rochester will begin towing snowbound vehicles Wednesday that have not been moved since last month’s winter storm.

City officials say some snowbound vehicles have not been moved since the January 17 storm and they remain parked on city streets. Officials urge the vehicle owners to move these cars to avoid being towed, as crews begin to prepare for snow removal operations ahead of this week’s forecasted storm.

According to city officials, attempts will be made to relocate towed vehicles to nearby streets, but if that isn’t possible the vehicles will be towed to the city’s Auto Impound Lot on Colfax Street and towing and storage fees will be imposed.

“Maintaining public safety and ensuring our streets are passable for emergency vehicles is our first priority,” said Karen St. Aubin, City of Rochester Director of Operations. “This ultimately may necessitate the towing of vehicles that are not moved. If your car has been towed, call 311 for further information.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday through Friday forecasting possible heavy snow accumulations in our area. Officials say travel could become “very difficult to impossible” and hazardous conditions could impact the morning and/or evening commutes.

City of Rochester officials are also reminding private snow plow contractors, motorists and residents of the following regulations: