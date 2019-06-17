Rochester to see economic boost from International Jazz Festival

The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is just a couple of days away. Streets in the downtown area will be packed with people and organizers with the festival say that will provide a boost to the Rochester economy.

The 9-day festival runs June 21-29 with shows starting daily at 3:45 pm. Jam sessions occur each night at 10:30 pm.

Attendance has grown from around 15,000 in 2002 to 208,000 in 2018, and organizers hope to see the same numbers of more for this year.

“Over a couple 100 thousand [people] for the 9 days which is great. You know it’s weather contingent because we have a lot of people that come down for the open air free concerts, but the club pass venues are always packed,” said Marc Iacona, executive director and co-producer for the festival.

Through third-party surveys conducted by festival organizers, the director says the festival creates between 8 and 10 million dollars of economic impact per year for the city.

“They’re coming down and having lunches, they’re going to the shows and having dinner, and they’re staying overnight. So the hotels and the restaurants are all enjoying the festival,” said Iacona.

Bar Mecca is right on the corner of East main and Richmond streets. They are a bitters cocktails tasting bar and says they are in the perfect spot for the festival.

“It’s crazy the streets overflow and everyone tries to mob our parking lot,” said Ralph DiTucci. He along with Megan Goodney are co-owners of Bar Mecca.

“We’ll make sure we got the bitters that we need for our servings but mostly just get ready to meet a whole bunch of people,” said DiTucci.

80W is a new restaurant right off East Main street. They have only been open for 8 months, and this will be their first Jazz festival.

They already have events planned out for the whole week and tables reserved for guests.

“When we start looking at the reservations books there are a lot of people already booked up. So yeah we’re anticipating that it’ll be tough to get into but it’ll be a lot of fun,” said Mark Siwiec, co-owner at 80W.

80W says they will be fully staffed during festivals days, and have arranged the menu to cater to fast cooking and quick bites.

They hope their outdoor patio is packed

“We’re assuming that it’s going to be very very busy. I mean, all of downtown is just overrun with people throughout the course of the jazz fest. So we’re thinking that we too,” said Siwiec.

New this year, there will be multiple corporate events held with new company partners, as well as the free open-air concerts at parcel 5.

Line ups for the Rochester International Jazz Festival can be found here.