Rochester to get $2.25M from New York state to help reduce gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday $16 million to reduce gun violence across New York State and Rochester will be receiving $2.25 million.

Earlier this month, the governor declared a disaster emergency on gun violence for the state of New York Tuesday, a first-of-its-kind disaster emergency for the country.

Under this new initiative, the New York State Department of Labor will partner with local workforce development boards in each area and their vast networks of community partners to provide job training, credentialing and career placement services to ultimately connect at-risk youth to good-paying, permanent jobs.

Unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth age 18-24 in areas of cities impacted by gun violence will be eligible.

Today we are announcing $16M to fund workforce training & job placement programs in 20 cities across NY most impacted by gun violence.



Gun violence is a public health crisis and this funding is an investment in our economy, security, and a beacon of hope. https://t.co/vbunQit61g — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 21, 2021

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York State and across the country, and we’re attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat COVID. We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn’t work—we have to give them an alternative,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.

“This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that. It’s an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security. And it’s a beacon of hope for a generation that too often feels bereft of it.”

A breakdown of funding to each targeted city is available below:

Area Youth to be Served Funding Nassau County 180 $900,000 Hempstead 100 $500,000 Suffolk 140 $700,000 Albany 190 $950,000 Schenectady 60 $300,000 Troy 140 $700,000 Buffalo 530 $2,650,000 Jamestown 45 $225,000 Niagara Falls 50 $250,000 Syracuse 150 $750,000 Rochester 450 $2,250,000 Poughkeepsie 70 $350,000 Kingston 60 $300,000 Newburgh 120 $600,000 Middletown 65 $325,000 Yonkers 220 $1,100,000 Mt Vernon 210 $1,050,000 Spring Valley 150 $750,000 Utica 120 $600,000 Binghamton 150 $750,000 TOTAL 3,200 $16 million

In addition to each area’s existing network of community groups, youth will be referred by trusted community service providers with priority given to referrals from gun violence interveners and other anti-gun violence advocacy organizations.

Services will also include support services and referrals to partner agencies to assist with housing, legal issues and other barriers to successful training and employment.

Non-profit agencies can now refer individuals who could benefit from and succeed in this program. Click here to be redirected to the online interest form which will be sent securely to the Division of Employment and Workforce Solutions at NYSDOL or call 1-833-324-0365.