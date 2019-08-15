Rochester Threat Advisory Committee hits 6-month milestone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marked the first six months of Roc-Tac, which stands for ‘Rochester Threat Advisory Committee.’

It’s a group that works to prevent tragedies and domestic violence within families.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with its participating member agencies, has been running Roc-Tac since January. Together, these groups meet weekly to discuss the mental health and safety of students.

“The types of concerns that are brought to our attention are often things that are noticed through social media, or students may be making statements that of concern. So we’ve done a lot of preventative work in our district in terms of seeing something say something,” said Deborah Miles, director of student services for the Fairport Central School District.

Agencies involved include school districts, law enforcement, providers and a representative from the office of mental health. The team says there have been no extremely significant cases brought to their attention yet.