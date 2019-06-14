Rochester: the hottest real estate market in the country

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) - According to realtor.com, Rochester is the hottest real estate market in the country.

Ranking is based on where homes sell the fastest and where there are the most listing views on the website both a sign of buyer demand.

The flower city attracts different generations from older people who are downsizing and millennials who are starting a career or a family.

Some of its attractive traits are the University of Rochester, good public schools, and over 12,000 acres of parkland, and is in close proximity to the Finger Lake region.

"Rochester is a hidden gem, and people are starting to become more aware of it," said Trip Pierson, a broker at Mitchell Pierson Realtors in Pittsford. "There's a quality of life that exists here. It's easy to commute places, it's easy to walk to school."

In second place for the hottest real estate market is Fort Wayne, IN and in third is Lafayette-West, Lafayette, IN.



