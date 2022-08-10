ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When 14-year-old Rochestarian Marina Compitello’s godmother was diagnosed with breast cancer, she knew she had to do something about it.

“I wanted to do something for her and the community, since she’s done so much for me,” Compitello said. “I’m just so grateful for her.”

Alongside her two friends Alissa Murrell and Lily’anna Brumfield, Compitello decided to sell cookies, cupcakes, and pink lemonade, and deliver proceeds to the Breast Cancer Coalition. The girls also plan to hold a raffle giveaway of Wegmans and Salvatore’s gift cards.

This is their second year running a fundraiser, and the three have stepped up their game. This year’s fundraise will be held on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 671 Westchester Ave.

“We’ve made posters, done lots of advertising on Nextdoor, Facebook, through email and texting and calling people, and doing a test run of all the recipes,” Compitello said. “We’ve got decorations and things to help with the stand.”

Murell, whose role is decorating, says she joined to give support.

“I wanted to help out to make a change in the community and support people who have breast cancer,” she said.

Brumfield, whose role is to help with pictures and social media, shares that she joined the cause because it’s something she can relate to.

“When she told me about it at the beginning, I was thinking about my great grandma, my grandma, and my aunt who have all suffered from breast cancer and brain cancer so it was important to me as well,” she said.

The girls share that last year, they raised over $600. This year, they plan on upping their goal to $1,000.