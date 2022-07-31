ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old male is in critical condition after falling out of a moving vehicle on North Burley Road early Sunday morning.

Investigators with the Rochester Police Department revealed the victim was a passenger hanging out of a car window while it was in motion. He fell out of the car, according to investigators, as the vehicle was negotiating a turn.

He was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is currently being treated for a life-threatening injury.

