ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 16-year-old girl was shot late Saturday morning in the area of Hawley Street and Genesee Street in Rochester.

Officers say a private vehicle took the teen to an area hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to the RPD, the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.