ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The Rochester teen accused of shooting and killing two men will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

18-year-old Kyrell Gilroy was convicted of manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

In September of last year, Justin Siler and Markwaun Williams were shot and killed on Wilkins Street. An investigation determined that Gilroy killed both men.

Gilroy faces up to 65 years in prison and will be sentenced on October 21.