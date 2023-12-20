ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A student playing in the JV basketball game between Monroe and School of the Arts is recovering after collapsing during the game.

According to RPD, around 5:30 p.m., deputies and medical crews responded to School No. 33 where a 15-year-old male collapsed during his game.

The district told News 8 that a school resource officer and an athletic trainer had used an AED to save the boy’s life before first responders arrived. He was transported to Strong Hospital for further treatment.

The district announced Thursday morning that the student, who will not be identified, is in stable condition and is recovering.

Rochester City School District announced that the JV and Varsity games were canceled and thanked first responders.

Clinical Education Manager with AMR in Rochester Corey Youells said this incident shows just how important it is to have an AED nearby, especially at sporting events along with someone who knows how to use it.

Youells said, “In the cardiac arrest chain of survival, AED is one of the earliest links because the sooner you can get a defibrillator to the person who is having an event and apply and shock, the sooner you can get their heart back to normal.” He goes on to say. “You see someone collapse in front of you, you can go up and check on them if they don’t wake up right away you can start CPR and ask for someone else to get an AED,” he said.

RCSD released a statement on the incident and will be sharing further details Thursday afternoon:

Full statement from the Rochester City School District:

Yesterday evening, during the JV basketball game between Monroe and School of the Arts at the School No. 33 gym, a Monroe student collapsed during play. Two valiant RCSD employees (Jushawn Rucker, Wilson Foundation School Safety Officer, and Dave DiPasquale, East Athletic Trainer) jumped to action and deployed the AED as they began life-saving efforts before the Rochester Fire Department, the RPD, and AMR responded. Thanks to their quick action, the student regained consciousness and was transported to Strong Hospital. We are pleased to share that the student, whose name we are not releasing, is in stable condition and steadily improving. We ask that you please respect the family’s request for privacy.

The safety of students and staff is a top priority for the District, and all our schools are equipped with AEDs and staff trained to utilize them.