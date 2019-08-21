Rochester teen among victims in Atlanta shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager, and School of the Arts graduate, was among four people shot Tuesday night during a block party in Atlanta.

Elyse Spencer, who was enrolled at Spellman College, was shot in the chest after a gunman opened fire into a crowd outside the Clark Atlanta University campus library.

Spencer is listed in stable condition at an Atlanta hospital.

Thank you for y’all prayers. Can’t really reply to people. But I’m here, I’m alive. God got me. Y’all got me. — 🌻 (@elyseaaliyah) August 21, 2019

The three others who were shot were also hospitalized, but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the victims were not the intended targets of the attack, which started after a conflict between two groups that escalated.

Mayor Lovely Warren posted a statement on Facebook regarding the shooting, with information on how people can help the family financially: