ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Liquor Authority is issuing an emergency suspension for a local tavern following a fatal shooting at that location.

On March 12th police responded to Jackie Ray’s Tavern on Bay Street to find a man with a gunshot wound.

He later died from those injuries.

43-year-old Jackie Robinson, owner of the bar was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault.

The Liquor Authority has charged the bar with multiple violations, operating a disorderly premises, operating in violation of the license’s approved method and more.