ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Small Business Development Center at SUNY Brockport teamed up with the City of Rochester for a Physical Safety and Cybersecurity Summit Tuesday.

They shared how small businesses can stay safe physically and over the internet. Various presenters, including a former ranking member on the House Committee of Homeland Security, a criminologist, and others shared their insight throughout the day.

The event was free to the public. Organizers say they plan on hosting more summits like this in November.