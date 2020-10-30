Rochester street cleaning with a deeper purpose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group in Rochester wakes up early every morning to clean the city’s streets since August. On Friday morning, they were off North Clinton Avenue doing their duties. The city said it is Mayor Lovely Warren’s office response to the amount of calls they were receiving for the amount of trash left behind from mass gatherings.

“The Commissioner’s office at the Department of Environmental Services quickly put together a task force of individuals to be able to attack the litter that has been falling on the streets. Every day the amount of paraphernalia that has been falling on the streets, every day the amount of needles that have been falling on the streets every day, basically if anything falls on the street we are here to clean it up,” said Paul McFadden, Manager of Workforce Development for the City of Rochester.

The crews come out every morning and evening, Monday through Friday, rain or shine. Some are community citizens looking to gain valuable job skills. While others are part of the Operation Transformation Rochester.

“They were able to complete our training programs and they were able to come on board as employees. A couple years later they have all been able to elevate themselves in their positions. Now they are making a difference in the community,” said McFadden.

While the crew is cleaning, Paul takes the opportunity to connect with people along the streets.

“I think that a lot about young men and women inside of this city have a senseless hopelessness. There is not, in their minds, anybody they can turn to that is able to truly understand the things that they are going through. So, we first make sure that they don’t give up hope,” said McFadden.

Telling them not only hope but the resources available to them to change their life.

The city is hosting an Opportunity Fair Friday November 20th. To learn more click here.