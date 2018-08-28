Rochester steel supplier: When it comes to trade, China is the big problem Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Manufacturers in New York state are keeping a close eye on a sweeping new trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico.

President Trump on Monday announced an agreement with Mexico on a new deal that would pave the way towards replacing NAFTA. According to reports, the deal requires 75 percent of the value of an automobile to be produced in the U.S. or Mexico – up from 62 percent under the old trade agreement -- and it requires greater use of U.S. and Mexican steel and aluminum.

Locally, the head of Klein Steel, a Rochester steel supplier, is cautiously optimistic. Joe Klein says NAFTA was good for New York state business. He says Mexico and Canada aren't the problem: China is. That's because China is flooding the U.S. with cheap steel.

"I actually am crossing my fingers that this is strengthening the partnership with Mexico and I would be shocked if Canada doesn't jump in quickly with both feet." said Klein.

Earlier this year, the president threatened tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, even companies in Canada. Klein says that would hurt his company's sales, and raise the cost of raw materials. Canada has not yet agreed to a new deal. Talks between the U.S. and Canada will take place this week.