Rochester State of the City latest chapter focuses on successes, improving wages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren presented chapter three of her State of the City address Wednesday night.

The video presentation focused on the success of the city prior to the pandemic, efforts to assist employers, and plans to improve wages for local healthcare workers. The address included the city’s Office of Community Wealth, which helps traditionally disadvantaged populations achieve economic security by offering assistance with personal financial planning, workforce development, and small business resources.

“If you don’t know better, you can’t do better,” Warren said. “Right now, we’re helping hundreds of people repair their credit, so they can buy a house, so they can take care of their families, so they can build equity.”

The State of the City video series highlighted the mayor’s Equity and Recovery Agenda — a strategy to drive Rochester’s post-pandemic economic recovery.