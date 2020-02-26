City starting program to fix major problems at rental properties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is implementing a new funding program for renters in the city when landlords don’t fix major issues on their property. The city says it’s about ensuring a consistent quality of life.

The Emergency Abatement Fund is about $200,000 which is being taken from a larger state grant. It’s designed so the city can help fund repair work that a landlord or owner isn’t tending to. The property owner would later be billed; if the owner doesn’t pay up, the costs would be reflected on their tax bill.

News 8 has covered numerous stories showing conditions across the region of properties that range from major repairs, to rats, to broken heating and more. This fund will cover issues like those to ensure that the quality of life for residents stays consistent.

Related Articles:

Justin Roj with the city says this program is certainly a start to help those in need when those handfuls of landlords aren’t doing, or can’t do their jobs.

“Well, why it’s needed is that in a small number of instances there are landlords that are unresponsive. The vast majority of our landlords do a good job, provide quality housing for their tenants, but there are instances where the landlord might have financial difficulty, for some reason is not a resident of the community and doesn’t respond immediately to the need, we’re going to be able to step in and help those residents and ensure they have a quality home,” said Roj.

Barbara Rivera with the City-Wide Tenants Union just moved back into her living facility on Thurston Road after extensive upgrades to improve the quality of life. She thinks the fund is great, but might not be enough once tenants from across Rochester start calling in for fixes.

“It does cost a lot to get these types of things taken care of, and I feel like it’s not enough money to get even one building together,” she says.

The other city in the state to offer a program like this is New York City, this program being one of the firsts for upstate.