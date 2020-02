UPDATE: The vast majority of the area is dealing with generally just light snow. Most roads are just wet with some secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces just a bit on the slushy side. ALL WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO EXPIRE.

You'll still need to allow a little bit of extra time to brush off your car but largely getting out and about through early afternoon won't be all that bad. Watch for the snow to pick up in intensity and coverage as the arctic cold front slides south from Canada this afternoon.