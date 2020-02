Rochester, you get a chance to soak up a little bit of vitamin D today as we enjoy some fleeting glimpses of sunshine today. Temperatures with some of that sun should flirt with 40 degrees. Savor the briefly sunny moments as clouds will gather this afternoon ahead of a quick moving storm system that will bring an area wide snow later tonight.

That snow will spread across the region from south to north around or just after Midnight enveloping the region and falling through much of Thursday. By commute time, several inches of fresh snow should already be on the ground. While not the kind of setup that will cause a repeat of school cancellations, it's enough to impact commutes to the tune of much slower drive times. This initial surge of snow will pull eastward as low pressure tracks in that direction. But instead of snow ending, we'll see a continuation with an arctic front diving southward.