Shootings in Rochester up from last year, data says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The mass shooting early Saturday morning marked another instance of gun violence in the City of Rochester, claiming two lives and injuring fourteen people.

According to data from the Rochester Police Department, Rochester has seen more than 180 shooting incidents so far in 2020. That’s up from the entirety of 2019, when the RPD reported 157.

“My initial reaction was just devastation, man, just devastated,” said Rochester City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot, in an interview with News 8 about this weekend’s shooting.

“I’ve never seen anything of this magnitude,” Lightfoot added.

Lightfoot chairs the city’s ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition, which has the stated goal of “supporting efforts that educate and assist with eradicating gun violence, provide safe neighborhoods and trauma care for the individuals in the city of Rochester.”

“People have to have a better accountability as to not pulling the trigger,” said Lightfoot. “We have a saying in ROC Against Gun Violence, we have billboards all over the city – a shot from a gun can’t be undone. Think about it – think about what that’s going to do to yourself, loss of life, of you going to prison, to that family that has lost a life and that’s mourning, and that can never get that life back.”

The amount of shooting incidents in 2020 is the city’s highest since 2013, during which there were 188 shootings, according to police data.

“We certainly need to focus efforts on attempting to stop these guns from coming here,” said Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino at an RPD press briefing Saturday.

“It’s like drugs. You can stop and you can make an impact, but you’re never going to stop them completely,” said Umbrino.