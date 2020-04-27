Rochester Scottish Pipes & Drums play for Unity workers

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients and staff at Unity Hospital in Greece were given a different kind of wake up call on Monday.

The Rochester Scottish Pipes & Drums played outside of the facility in a show of support for the healthcare workers. Member of the band said it was all about saying thank you.

” We tried to do it as a surprise just to say thank you for them,” Band Member Stu Boount said. “It means lot to me to that my wife is here serving everyday. I know what they’re going through first hand, I hear it from my wife — just wanted to do something to say thank you.”

Band Manager John Thompson said it is not an easy job.

“They’re coming in and risking everything. They come in they have families to go home to — and it’s just appreciating everything they’re doing for us. It’s not an easy job.”