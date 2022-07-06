RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp celebrated 100 years of service on Wednesday, alongside the 100th year anniversary of the administration of insulin.

Officials from the Rochester Rotary said the camp was formed in 1922 as a way to meet the needs of children with special needs, while also giving them a fully accessible camping experience. Officials also said the camp hosted over 2,500 campers.

The camp offers a two-week free program at the camp for children with disabilities that features activities for children such as archery, fishing, boating, swimming, nature trails, and various sports. The program is funded through contributions from Rochester Rotary members and from the Rochester community.

Rochester Rotary officials add the camp will open up various programs and fundraisers to celebrate their milestone.