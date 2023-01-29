ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protests continue across to country Sunday, demanding justice for Tyre Nichols.

This comes after video was released last week of five Memphis Police officers brutally beating him at a traffic stop. He died three days later.

A local protest was organized Sunday by the Justice for Tyre ROC Coalition. The coalition is advocating for a systemic change in policing across the country, saying that Nichols is the new Daniel Prude.

“Unnecessary. It was unnecessary. For someone to be beat like that with no cause? Unnecessary,” Rochester resident Reginald Jones said. “If someone is doing a crime there is still no reason for them to be beat like that. There is a reason why we have a judicial system […] Now the trust in the community that we’re trying to build, it’s gonna make it that more fractured now. Because the good cops that are coming into our communities — we’re gonna have a fear of them because of the bad cops.”

Demonstrators said that a candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday for Nichols at MLK park.