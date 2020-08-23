Rochester residents gather at ‘Save The Post Office” rallies, concerns following USPS policy changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday morning, rallies gathered at Post Offices all over the country to ‘Save the Post Office.’ These rallies are a response to recent delays in the mail service, that can be traced back to changes made recently by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Here in Rochester, Monroe County residents were involved in their own rallies.

People attending said they’re frustrated. They said recent delays and changes in the U.S. Postal Service – this close to the election – is cause for concern, especially amid a pandemic where mail-in voting will be crucial for some. They’re calling on the Postmaster General, and President Trump, to hear their voices.

“It’s potentially dangerous for DeJoy and Trump to be playing games with the Postal Service,” said Jacob Reddig, an attendee at a rally downtown.

“Things are getting serious now,” said another attendee Buddy Granston. “Our election is in serious jeopardy.”

“The timing is very suspicious that all of a sudden now we are manipulating the post office,” said Tom Pethic, another attendee and host.

Attendees said the Postmaster’s dismantling of letter sorting machines – doesn’t make sense. “I know people who have worked for the Post Office, and they’re very familiar with the infamous letter-sorter machines, and that’s a huge thing,” said Pethic.

But the calls for help at these rallies are not just about the election. “This is a matter of life and death,” said Democratic NYS Senate Candidate Jeremy Cooney at one of the rallies. “It’s not right if we are putting people in danger – seniors and young families who can’t have access to prescription drugs,” he said.

Congressman Joe Morelle said when people aren’t getting prescription drugs in time, it can be harmful.

“I just got text from local doctor who said patients are not receiving medications in the mail, saying things that typically take a day or two are taking a week or more,” said Morelle.

“I heard from an individual who has brain cancer, who ordered prescriptions that are necessary and life-sustaining, ordered them on Aug. 10, they were in Rochester on Aug. 11 at the Postal Service in Henrietta, and it took a whole week, even though it was marked on the envelope ‘perishable pharmaceutical’, it took a week to get from Henrietta to his mailbox just a few miles away,” said Morelle.

“I think it’s pretty clear, the president has made it clear, that he will do anything to try to limit people’s ability to vote by mail, which is ironic because he is voting by mail himself,” said Morelle. “But he is continuing to spin out this yarn that somehow there’s fraudulent activity when it comes to mailing, and we’ve got no evidence of that anywhere in the country … we have been voting for decades with absentee votes, and never had a problem, so we’ll continue to do that.”

On Saturday night The House passed a legislation that will reverse recent changes made to the Postal Service, at least until Jan 2021. It will also send $25 Billion to the Postal Service. Morelle said the U.S. Postal Service’s board of governors, who were chosen by Trump, have requested the $25 billion dollars themselves – saying they need it in order to continue a level of high service.

Morelle said it makes more sense for the Postmaster to revisit his proposals in congress, after the election has passed.