Rochester residents calling for rent reform, eviction protections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local tenants are calling to make housing in Rochester more affordable.

The city of Rochester is one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. that has seen the highest increase of rent.

Now, local tenant unions are pushing for five reforms to be passed to help protect families across the city.

Before the pandemic, 8,000 people on average get evicted in the City of Rochester every year — six times the nation’s average.

With the eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of August, local tenants unions are calling city officials to pass a number of reforms to help keep thousands of residents in their homes.

A big part of the reforms is a bill called the Good Cause Eviction Protections which essentially says landlords need to show there is “good cause” to evict tenants — like they aren’t making payments or they broke their lease.

Albany became the first city in the state to pass the Good Cause law this week. Now Rochester’s City-Wide Tenant Union and other housing advocates are calling on the city to do the same.

Experts says 1 in 4 tenants move each year in the city and more than1,200 tenants a year face holdover evictions — which are evictions for reasons other than not paying rent.

The Good Cause Eviction Protections would protect tenants facing these holdover evictions — by giving tenants the right to renew their tenancy, enhance their right to organize and speak up about their conditions— while also providing protections against large rent hikes.

The City Wide Tenants Union says this would go along way in bettering the city as a whole.

“The City of Rochester has been in a crisis when it comes to education, violence, instability, housing is the foundation for a healthy community,” Ritti Singh, of Rochester’s City-Wide Tenants Union said.

“When we have stable housing, we have strong relationships, we have strong families, that’s only going to increase the vibrancy and the health and safety of the people here.”

Under this new law, landlords could still evict tenants for nonpayment, violating their lease or committing a nuisance.

The City Wide Tenants Union hopes it gets passed within the next six months. They say many City Council members have already expressed support.

Currently, New Jersey and the City of Baltimore already have Good Cause Eviction Protections. Cities like Buffalo, Syracuse and Ithaca are considering doing the same.