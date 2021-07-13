Rochester residents automatically enrolled in new Rochester Community Power program

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)— The City of Rochester is launching Rochester Community Power, a Community Choice Aggregation program that aims to move the city’s energy supply toward renewable energy.

From electric charging stations to clean energy programs for residents, the city of Rochester is trying to move toward renewable energy.

“The time is now for climate action; we want to make sure that move away from fossil fuels,” said Shalini Beath, Energy & Sustainability Manager.

The latest effort is a Community Choice Aggregation program. This will allow the city to change the power source for residents to renewable energy sourced through the state.

Currently, electricity comes from RG&E, with a varying Supply Charge. Looking at this year alone, the daily supply charge has ranged from about 3.2 cents per kWh to 6.6 cents per kWh. With the Renewable energy program, the price will be fixed at 5.8 cents per kWh for 24 months.

“The previous rate is through your utility, which in our case is RG&E, and that’s a variable rate. So, some months it’s higher, some months it’s lower and you really don’t know what to expect in the next month. So that’s really the major benefit with the CCA program is that it’s fixed,” said Beath.

The new rates start in September. Eligible residents are by default enrolled in the program the city is mailing out opt-out forms if you do not want to participate. Leaders say the default enrollment is due to state guidelines.

“So, we are following the new York state public service commission’s rules in setting up our opt-out program,” said Beath. “The point of doing this program is to really spur some renewable energy generation.”

Leaders say renewable energy will mostly come from hydropower for now.

There are two upcoming public information forums about the program. They are being held via zoom. The first is Tuesday, July 13th at 7pm, Zoom online meeting link: www.bit.ly/Rochester13July

Another will be held July 14th at 12pm, Zoom online meeting link: www.bit.ly/Rochester14July