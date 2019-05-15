Local News

Rochester residents apply to be on the Amazing Race at Lilac Festival

Posted: May 15, 2019 06:32 PM EDT

Updated: May 15, 2019 06:39 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Have you ever dreamed of being a contestant on the Amazing Race?

A lucky few got the chance Wednesday to audition for the show, thanks to News 8.

Potential contestants for the show were asked to record 60-second audition tape explaining why they should be chosen at the special events tent at the Lilac Festival.

For some, the race is an amazing opportunity to get out of their comfort zone and try something new.

"I'm a flute player and a lot of my schooling was just about the flute and not about anything else," said Mimi Harding. "So I'm going to prove that I can do other things than just play the flute."

