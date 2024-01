ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is getting ready for the grand opening of its new medical campus.

The Batavia Medical Campus is said to bring a large variety of services ranging from primary care all the way to neurosciences under one roof.

The new $45 million facility is located right off the thruway.

Officials with RRH say the new location is part of their commitment to make healthcare more accessible for rural patients.

The Batavia Medical Campus opens Monday.