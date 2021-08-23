Rochester Regional Health tightens visit policy amid rise in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In response to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, Rochester Regional Health announced Monday it will return to a strict visitation policy starting Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The new policy will be effective as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday in these locations:
- Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic
- Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Rochester Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Linden Oaks Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Westfall Ambulatory Surgery Center
Rochester Regional Health locations will not allow visitations to patients who are COVID-19 positive, part of the emergency department or cancer infusion center.
In full, the new visitation policy released by the organization Monday states:
- Each COVID negative patient can have one visitor at a time at the bedside
- Different visitors can visit the patient throughout the day as long as it is limited to one at a time
- Visitors must be 12 years of age or older
- Labor and Delivery (Obstetrics)
- One visitor at a time
- One support person (in addition to a visitor) is allowed at the beside at all times
- Pediatrics
- Two supports persons and one visitor
- One visitor in pediatric ED
- If the patient is COVID-19 positive, one support person and one visitor
- Patients undergoing ambulatory procedures or surgeries
- One visitor only for pre-procedure (surgery) and post-procedure (surgery)
- Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments including dementia
- One support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization
- An additional visitor may also be with the patient during hospital-designated visiting hours
- Behavioral Health inpatients
- There is no change to the current visitation rules for Behavioral Health Inpatients
- Two visitors during site-specific hours
- End of life patients (appropriate PPE will be required if the patient is COVID positive):
- Up to two visitors at the bedside at a time
- One support person (in addition to visitors) is allowed at the bedside; clergy are not considered a visitor
- Social distancing must be maintained
Visiting hours for Rochester General Hospital remain the same, and operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to – 8 p.m. All visitors will have their temperature checked and be screened for symptoms before entering any of the facilities.