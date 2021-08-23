Rochester Regional Health tightens visit policy amid rise in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In response to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, Rochester Regional Health announced Monday it will return to a strict visitation policy starting Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The new policy will be effective as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday in these locations:

Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

Unity Hospital

United Memorial Medical Center

Rochester Ambulatory Surgery Center

Linden Oaks Ambulatory Surgery Center

Westfall Ambulatory Surgery Center

Rochester Regional Health locations will not allow visitations to patients who are COVID-19 positive, part of the emergency department or cancer infusion center.

In full, the new visitation policy released by the organization Monday states:

Each COVID negative patient can have one visitor at a time at the bedside

visitor at a time at the bedside Different visitors can visit the patient throughout the day as long as it is limited to one at a time

Visitors must be 12 years of age or older

Labor and Delivery (Obstetrics) One visitor at a time One support person (in addition to a visitor) is allowed at the beside at all times

Pediatrics Two supports persons and one visitor One visitor in pediatric ED If the patient is COVID-19 positive, one support person and one visitor

Patients undergoing ambulatory procedures or surgeries One visitor only for pre-procedure (surgery) and post-procedure (surgery)

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments including dementia One support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization An additional visitor may also be with the patient during hospital-designated visiting hours

Behavioral Health inpatients There is no change to the current visitation rules for Behavioral Health Inpatients Two visitors during site-specific hours

End of life patients (appropriate PPE will be required if the patient is COVID positive) :

Up to two visitors at the bedside at a time

One support person (in addition to visitors) is allowed at the bedside; clergy are not considered a visitor

Social distancing must be maintained

Visiting hours for Rochester General Hospital remain the same, and operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to – 8 p.m. All visitors will have their temperature checked and be screened for symptoms before entering any of the facilities.