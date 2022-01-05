List of Rochester Regional Health facilities temporarily closed across the region

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story indicated all the facility closures as new, but that information has since been corrected below.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health now has 19 facilities temporarily closed across the region within the local hospital system.

The number of closings, found on the RRH website, is a cumulative list of closures since the beginning of the pandemic. The new closure announced this week is for the Penfield Immediate Care, and the rest of the temporary closures (full list below) were announced back in the fall or earlier in the pandemic.

Details regarding what caused the closures, or when facilities are expected to reopen, were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, University of Rochester Medical Center announced the temporary closure of UR Medicine Noyes Health Urgent Care in Geneseo due to staffing issues.

The following RRH facilities are currently impacted by the temporary closure:

