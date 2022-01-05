List of Rochester Regional Health facilities temporarily closed across the region

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story indicated all the facility closures as new, but that information has since been corrected below.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health now has 19 facilities temporarily closed across the region within the local hospital system.
The number of closings, found on the RRH website, is a cumulative list of closures since the beginning of the pandemic. The new closure announced this week is for the Penfield Immediate Care, and the rest of the temporary closures (full list below) were announced back in the fall or earlier in the pandemic.
Details regarding what caused the closures, or when facilities are expected to reopen, were not immediately available.
On Tuesday, University of Rochester Medical Center announced the temporary closure of UR Medicine Noyes Health Urgent Care in Geneseo due to staffing issues.
The following RRH facilities are currently impacted by the temporary closure:
- Imaging Center – North Greece
- Immediate Care – Brighton
- Immediate Care – Irondequoit
- Immediate Care – North Greece
- Immediate Care – Penfield (Closed week of 1/3)
- Oakfield Family Medicine
- Laboratory Service Center – Genesee Country Mall
- Laboratory Service Center – 30 Linden Oaks
- Laboratory Service Center – Brockport Medical Campus
- Laboratory Service Center – Greece (Parkway Campus)
- Laboratory Service Center – Greece (W. Ridge Road)
- Laboratory Service Center – RIT Campus
- Laboratory Service Center – Titus Avenue
- Laboratory Service Center – Leroy Medical Campus
- Laboratory Service Center – Clifton/Newark
- Laboratory Service Center – Pembroke
- Laboratory Service Center – Seneca Falls
- Laboratory Service Center – Sodus
- Laboratory Service Center – Spencerport Medical Campus
