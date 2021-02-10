Rochester Regional Health launches College of Health Careers to bring in more nurses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is expanding its nursing program — the Isabelle Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing — to include the College of Health Careers.

The new program will be housed close to hospital grounds, in the old Macy’s Department Store in the former Irondequoit Medley Center — now Skyview on the Ridge.

The health system says the launch is an effort to combat a regional nursing shortage, while strengthening local pathways to careers in nursing.

The college offers a spectrum of training and education from Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) to Registered Nurse (RN).

“Access to educational opportunities is a gateway to good jobs and a brighter future,” said Deborah Stamps, EdD, RN, Rochester Regional executive vice president, inaugural College of Health president and chief nursing education and diversity officer.

“The college will help increase the diversity of the healthcare workforce by providing economic mobility for those living in poverty or facing daily economic challenges. I am excited about the prospect of training hundreds of skilled nurses right here in Rochester who are dedicated to this community and the men, women, and children who live here,” she said.