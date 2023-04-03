ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the pandemic, many medical checkups had to be done through video visits. Now video visits have become a regular option for patients looking to get a quick physical. Rochester Regional Health is taking steps to improve video visits for patients who prefer them.

Telemedicine became commonplace for many families during the pandemic. That’s because it was an accessible way for them to get checkups without having to come into the office and potentially spread COVID-19. The pandemic, however, had an impact on the remote options available, causing many of them to stick around post-pandemic. For example, video visits are still offered by Rochester Regional Health, but have since been upgraded to include a new device. TytoCare home devices can be used in your home to check your ears, heart, lungs, and more, to allow physicians to better diagnose you. The device connects with the internet and allows doctors to see and hear while you use different accessories.

Dr. Eric Wilcox of RIT Family Medicine says it’s a game changer.

“One of the things that a video visit with a peripheral gives is a lot more flexibility, so it gives us the versatility for patients to do a visit from home, sometimes depending where they are on vacation, a vacation. It also gives a patient increased access to the practice so if they have trouble getting a ride, they can do those from home, and it really adds a lot of flexibility to the patient.”

During the pandemic, these devices were able to identify ear infections in patients that they wouldn’t have been able to do with the original video visits. They have since evolved to help people who are unable to get a ride to the clinic.

Now that it’s here, former Telehealth Director Cole Nardi with Rochester Regional Health is hoping to make it more widely available for patients interested in getting a remote check-up, whether it’s for medical reasons or otherwise.

“We’re trying to do what we can to address the digital divide where the cost of the device isn’t a precursor to receiving care from Rochester Regional.”

As long as the technology is used the right way, there could be more to come like it in the future.

“I think we can leverage this technology to improve it. If it’s not leveraged correctly or harnessed correctly, it could damage the patient doctor relationship.”

Dr. Wilcox adds although these devices provide better care for patients than video visits – they do not replace in-person physicals. As of today, you do have to purchase the devices to be able to use them along with your video visits.