Rochester Regional Health expands and moves three programs

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) Rochester Regional Health hosted a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate three medical practices that have expanded to the St. Mary’s Campus.

In a move to improve health care access for an underserved part of of the city, Unity Pediatrics, Unity OB/GYN And Health-Reach Healthcare for The Homeless relocated to the campus.

Patients will be able to access to several services in a single location.

“Now our patients have the ability to get radiology, and lab, and pharmacy services all on site,” said Dr. Bridgette Wiefling, senior vice president for primary care. “So it really created a one-stop shop for a patient population that has a lot of needs. If we can make it simpler to get health care, it is so much more likely they’ll be able to invest in their own health care and get great health outcomes. So through this project we’ve been able to facilitate, really making that vision come to reality.”

The practices will have more capacity to address the growing needs of the community surrounding Genesee Street in the city.