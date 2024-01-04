ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is closing its Complex Care Program due to a loss of staffing.

According to a statement from RRH, the physician and nurse practitioner who lead the program are leaving RRH.

The program helps coordinate specialty care for patients with developmental disabilities or complex childhood onset medical conditions. In a statement RRH said there are fewer than 500 patients in the program, and each will be contacted to help them transition to other providers with RRH or URMC.

Patients and families with questions can call (585) 922-9277.

Read the full statement from RRH