ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is closing its Complex Care Program due to a loss of staffing.
According to a statement from RRH, the physician and nurse practitioner who lead the program are leaving RRH.
The program helps coordinate specialty care for patients with developmental disabilities or complex childhood onset medical conditions. In a statement RRH said there are fewer than 500 patients in the program, and each will be contacted to help them transition to other providers with RRH or URMC.
Patients and families with questions can call (585) 922-9277.
Read the full statement from RRH
“The Rochester Regional Health Complex Care Program offers comprehensive, multi-specialty support for teens and adults with developmental disabilities or complex childhood onset medical conditions. The small program, less than 500 patients, offers coordinated and lifelong primary and specialty care. These patients often also have many other providers offering specialized care.
Rochester Regional Health (RRH) patients who are part of the Complex Care Program will transition to new providers, effective January 12, 2024. The RRH physician and nurse practitioner who coordinated and provided care in the program are leaving RRH.
RRH is committed to continue the specialized care these patients receive both internally with other RRH providers, or externally through our partnerships with the University of Rochester Medical Center.
RRH care management teams have been and continue to contact each individual family to help them make the transition to other providers. Patients and families with questions can 585- 922- 9277 for more information.”