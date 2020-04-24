Breaking News
Rochester Regional Health care team featured during NFL Draft

Local News

The 2020 NFL Draft began Thursday night without a Bills first round pick, but there was still Western New York presence onscreen.

Members of Rochester Regional Health’s care team were featured in a montage of healthcare professionals during the National Anthem, performed by Harry Connick Jr.

They were just a few of the many doctors, nurses, surgeons, emergency response technicians, and other essential employees showcased and thanked throughout the evening for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

