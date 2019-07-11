Rochester Regional Health and state police promote heart health for troopers

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The New York State Police and Rochester Regional Health are encouraging troopers to get healthy.

Heart health screenings were provided for troopers at Rochester General Hospital on Wednesday. Troop Commander Eric Laughton took part in the event and had blood drawn, an electrocardiogram and had other vital signs monitored.

Cardiologist Dr. Maurice Varon says screenings like this are essential.

“As a group, law enforcement officers are at relatively high risk for getting premature heart disease so as a service to the troopers and the community were providing the screenings in hopes of expanding the program,” said Varon.

The event was a collaboration between RGH and the New York State Trooper Association.