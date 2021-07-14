Rochester Regional extends partnership with Lake Erie College

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional health is expanding its partnership with the nation’s largest medical school.



RRH will now become a clinical campus for Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. The goal of the partnership is to increase the number of clinical rotations for students and help secure a locally trained supply of physicians. Around 100 third and forth year students will be on clinical rotation across the health system every month.

“We’re really thinking long-term about the long term health of our community and creating access, not only here in Rochester, but throughout the Southern Tier, the Eastern, Western regions, and now thinking about the North Country as we try to make sure everyone has enough doctors to be able to take care of the needs of that community,” President and CEO Eric Bieber said.

RRH is also working to expand its 23 residency and fellowship programs currently available for medical students.