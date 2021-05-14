Rochester Red Wings tickets now on sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attention baseball fans: Rochester Red Wings tickets are now on sale!

The home opener for the Red Wings is Tuesday, and tickets are available to purchase online.

For now, only tickets to the first 12 home games are available, in the event that New York state or Major League baseball alter its guidelines and protocols for spectators.

Currently, New York calls for different rules for stadium sections for people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The Wings will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 7:05 p.m. Tueday at Frontier Field.

Fan FAQ from the Red Wings

What do fans need to enter Frontier Field?

Vaccinated fans will need to show proof of full vaccination and photo ID upon entry into Frontier Field. Vaccinated fans will be seated with no social distancing, and children 15 and under will be allowed to sit in the vaccinated sections with a fully vaccinated adult.

Fans who are not vaccinated, will no longer need a negative Covid test to enter the ballpark, but will need to purchase tickets in one of the following sections: 101, 102, 116, 129, 130, 201, 202, 204, 205, 206, 209, 211, 212, 214, 216, 217, 218, 225, 226, 227.

Masks must still be worn by fans 2 years and older at all times, except when eating or drinking in their seats.

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Sections?

Per New York State regulations, there will be vaccinated and unvaccinated sections at Frontier Field. In vaccinated sections, there will be NO social distancing or capacity restrictions and fans will be able to purchase as many tickets as they wish.

In order for a fan to sit in the vaccinated section, they must be fully vaccinated – meaning they received their final shot at least 14 days prior to the game date. Fans will be asked to show proof of vaccination, photo ID and their ticket at Frontier Field upon entry.

Kids 15 and under WILL be able to sit in the vaccinated sections if they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.

In unvaccinated sections, groups of fans will be spaced six feet apart and will only be able to purchase up to eight tickets together.

If fans are not fully vaccinated, they WILL NOT need to show proof of a negative test in order to enter Frontier Field.

The unvaccinated sections are: 101, 102, 116, 129, 130, 201, 202, 204, 205, 206, 209, 211, 212, 214, 216, 217, 218, 225, 226, 227. Click here for a seating map

Remaining sections in the ballpark will be vaccinated sections.