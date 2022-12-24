ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Rochester resident Rosa Wims turned 100 years old. To celebrate, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented Wims with a Proclamation alongside City Councilmember Mitch Gruber.

Evans said Wims has done a lot of great things in her life for the Rochester Community. She was one of the first Black licensed professional nurses to work for Rochester Regional Health, she founded the Rosa Wims Family Wellness Center, and, according to the Mayor, she helped feed a lot of people in the community.

Wims provided pre-Thanksgiving meals for up to 400 people at a time.

“My mother always says it’s important to give people flowers while people still can smell them in their live,” Evans said. “We need to say thank you to people while they still can hear us — that’s what we want today, on behalf of the city — to say thank you for all she’s done.”