ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is set to receive a $500,000 grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Job Training Program — making them one of four organizations receiving the grant in New York State.

The program, according to officials, is designed to clean up and transform blighted brownfield sites in the city. The federal grant is the single-largest investment in brownfields infrastructure under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The City of Rochester says they will use the funding to establish a new Brownfields Environmental Skills training program — which will train nearly 100 participants and place around 80 percent of them in the environmental remediation careers.

The intent of the new program, according to the City, is to increase the success of the Rochester Environmental Job (REJob) program — a program that has graduated more than 120 students who are currently employed in the environmental construction industry

“This federal grant is an important investment for the City of Rochester and its residents,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “I am extremely grateful to the EPA for helping us pursue our goals of creating a greener and more sustainable Rochester and working toward environmental justice. Cleaning up brownfields in our community for future investment and supplying the environment-construction field with a trained workforce will greatly enhance our efforts to create a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester, and to provide city residents with employment opportunities.”

This brings the total amount of grants the City of Rochester has received under the EPA Brownfields Job Training program to $1.1 million.