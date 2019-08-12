Rochester RazorSharks have a new owner, new coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester RazorSharks will return to the Premier Basketball league for the 2020 season, and when they do they will have a new owner and a new coach.

Rochester-based entertainment company Mooreland Productions, LLC, announced they acquired the team Monday morning.

“The Rochester RazorSharks are dedicated to creating a championship basketball team that will bring the Rochester community together with an affordable, high-caliber, professional sports and entertainment experience for our fans with a positive impact on our city,” said RazorSharks CEO Jen Moore in a press release.

The team will be led by former RazorSharks player and three-time PBL champion and MVP Troy Jackson as head coach.

The RazorSharks will play 20 games total from January through April. A new venue for their games has not been announced.

