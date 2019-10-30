Rochester ranks 3rd of U.S. cities with highest rate of breast cancer in women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One out of every eight American women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. Currently, Rochester is ranked third on a list of 50 U.S. cities with the highest rates of breast cancer in women.

Pat Battaglia is the associate program director at the Breast Cancer Coalition in Rochester. She said this didn’t surprise her.

“It’s a concerning statistic, I didn’t find it surprising because Monroe County has long been top in the state in terms of our rates of breast cancer per population so it, of course, takes you back and makes you wonder what’s going on here,” said Battaglia.

According to a new study by Doximity, there’s also expected to be a shortage of oncologists in the next six years. Amit Phull is the vice president of strategy and insights at Doximity. He said this could impact patient care.

“Medical schools and universities around the country have already started increasing class sizes as kind of a first step in the direction or down the path towards preventing these issues from coming to fruition,” said Phull.

Battaglia said she’s already seen people struggle with getting appointments in a timely manner, which can impact survival.

“It’s difficult to get those appointments sometimes with a physician or to get them in a time frame that reassures the person that someone is paying attention to this and I’m being cared for in the proper manner,” she said.

Phull also said Rochester’s high breast cancer number could be affected by how many people are getting screened. He said with the University of Rochester here, there could be increased screening and therefore more disease getting caught.

The study measured 50 different cities in the country and more than half had over 20 percent of oncologists close to retirement age.