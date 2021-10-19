Rochester ranked No. 8 in nation on ‘Best Cities for Nightlife’ list

Thousands attend a musical performance at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester on the final night of the CGI Rochester international Jazz Festival on Saturday June 29, 2019. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The city that never sleeps can’t hold a candle to Rochester when it comes to nightlight, according to a new study.

According to a new report from rent.com, Rochester is the No. 8 best city in the country for nightlife, and the best in New York state.

“Rochester? Over New York City? For the best city for nightlife in New York? You best believe it. This upstate New York city is renowned for its art, culture and music scenes,” article author Zoe Baillargeon wrote. “It’s home to numerous museums and elite music institutions and events like the Eastman School of Music and the Rochester International Jazz Festival. All that artistic expression and output translates to one heck of a late-night scene.”

According to the report, Rochester was tied for No. 8 with San Francisco, because of 4.6 nightlife businesses per density and 8 nightlife businesses per capita, based on a metro population estimate of 205,695.

To find the best cities for nightlife, the report analyzed 150 of America’s most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Then they looked at the total number of nightlife-related businesses, including bars, cocktail lounges, comedy clubs, music venues, and night clubs.

“You’ll find the best of Rochester’s nightlife concentrated in neighborhoods like the East End District, Monroe Avenue, Park Avenue in Southeast and the South Wedge District,” Baillargeon wrote. “Obviously, music is a huge draw here. Head to Montage Music Hall for metal and rock, The Bug Jar for alternative and indie, Anthology Live for a mix of local and touring bands and Abilene Bar & Lounge for jazz. But there are tens more to choose from. You can also hit the dance floor at nightclubs like Vertex, or grab drinks and food at popular spots like Lux Lounge or Salinger’s. The average cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Rochester is an affordable $1,085. This leaves you even more extra spending money to enjoy nights out on the town.”

The No. 1 city for nightlife should come as no surprise: Las Vegas. Buffalo came in at No. 22, and no other cities in New York state made the top 50.

The report’s top ten is as follows: