Rochester ranked No. 3 for cities to buy affordable waterfront property

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is one of the best places in the country to buy waterfront property, without breaking the bank, according to a report by Business Insider.

The article lists Rochester as No. 3 on their list of top cities for affordable waterfront property.

The study calculated average state income, income left over after annual living expenses, percentage of income leftover and median home values.

All those numbers, combined with our numerous waterways, landed Rochester on the list.

Aside from Lake Ontario to the north and the Finger Lakes to the south, we also have the Genesee River, the Erie Canal, the Irondequoit Bay, Braddock’s Bay, and more.